Gophers score trio of goals in 74-second span to beat Wisconsin 3-2
The Gophers found the back of the net three times in a span of 74 seconds to rally for a 3-2 win over Wisconsin to open Big Ten play on Friday.
More Gophers coverage
- Gophers score trio of goals in 74-second span to beat Wisconsin 3-2
- Preview: Gophers look to bounce back, limit long plays vs. Purdue
- Gophers to play in front of sellout crowd in Whalen’s coaching debut
- Coffey leads Gophers past Omaha 104-76 in season opener
- Gophers’ Fleck seeks defensive improvement after firing coordinator
After the Badgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Minnesota rallied for three goals in the middle of the second period. Ben Brinkman started the rally with his first career goal at 9:20 and Rem Pitlick scored 21 seconds later on the ensuing power play to tie the game.
Ryan Norman scored the eventual game-winner 53 seconds later with an assist from Blake McLaughlin.
Minnesota goaltender Mat Robson made 30 saves in the win.
The Gophers and Badgers meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports North.
Three goals in under two minutes 😅@GopherHockey takes the lead in Madison.
📺 https://t.co/PNgfEMsIxj pic.twitter.com/LPC2IOKTFt
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 10, 2018