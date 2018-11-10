Gophers score trio of goals in 74-second span to beat Wisconsin 3-2

The Gophers found the back of the net three times in a span of 74 seconds to rally for a 3-2 win over Wisconsin to open Big Ten play on Friday.

After the Badgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Minnesota rallied for three goals in the middle of the second period. Ben Brinkman started the rally with his first career goal at 9:20 and Rem Pitlick scored 21 seconds later on the ensuing power play to tie the game.

Ryan Norman scored the eventual game-winner 53 seconds later with an assist from Blake McLaughlin.

Minnesota goaltender Mat Robson made 30 saves in the win.

The Gophers and Badgers meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. on FOX Sports North.