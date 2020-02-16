Gophers score 2 third period goals to beat Notre Dame 2-1

The Minnesota Gophers scored two goals in the final period to come from behind and beat Notre Dame 2-1 on Saturday night at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Ben Meyers and Blake McLaughlin scored for Minnesota while Brannon McManus assisted on both goals.

Notre Dame took the game’s first lead when Nick Leivermann scored at 8:01 of the second period.

After Meyers found the equalizer for the Gophers at 3:34 of the third, McLaughlin scored the game-winner on the power play at 6:36.

Gopher goaltender Jack LaFontaine made 24 saves on 25 shots.