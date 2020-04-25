Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. drafted by Buccaneers in second round

The first Minnesota Gophers player is off the board.

Former Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was picked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round (45th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft.

He is the first Gopher to be selected in the second round of the NFL draft since tight end Maxx Williams was selected 55th overall by Baltimore in 2015.

Winfield Jr. got on the field right away with the Gophers and finished his 2016 true freshman season with 52 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one interception.

Injuries sidelined Winfield Jr. for all but eight combined games in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but he bounced back in a big way as a redshirt sophomore in 2019 with 88 tackles, eight passes defended, three sacks, two forced fumbles and seven interceptions.

Winfield Jr. was named a unanimous first-team All-American and won the 2019 Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year award.