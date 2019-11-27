Gophers rise back up to No. 8 in College Football Playoff rankings

The Minnesota Gophers (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) jumped up two spots to No. 8 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday, following a 38-22 win over Northwestern.

Here’s a full look at the November 2️⃣6️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings. Is your team in this week? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/AaGN1tMsUz — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 27, 2019

Minnesota was ranked eighth after beating Penn State, but fell to No. 10 after suffering their first loss of the season to Iowa.

The Gophers are hosting Wisconsin on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium, with the winner getting a chance to play for a Big Ten title. Wisconsin is ranked 12th in the CFP rankings.