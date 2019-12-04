Gophers’ Bateman named Big Ten receiver of the year

Minnesota Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman was named the Big Ten receiver of the year, the conference announced Wednesday.

Bateman and fellow receiver Tyler Johnson were voted consensus first-team All-Big Ten selections Wednesday, in what is believed to be a first for the conference.

Bateman, a sophomore, led the conference with 1,170 receiving yards. Johnson, a senior, finished second with 1,114 yards.

The two had 11 receiving touchdowns each, tying Ohio State’s Chris Olave for the Big Ten lead.

The first Gophers receiver to win the award, Bateman went off for a career-high 203 receiving yards on seven receptions during the Gophers’ season-defining win over Penn State on Nov. 9. He registered another career high a few weeks later, scoring three touchdowns during a win over Northwestern on Nov. 23.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan and running back Rodney Smith were voted consensus second team selections. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Blaise Andries was a consensus choice for the third team.

Curtis Dunlap Jr., Daniel Faalele, Conner Olson and Sam Schlueter were all recognized on the honorable mention list.