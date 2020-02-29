Gophers rally to tie Michigan 2-2, fall in shootout

The Minnesota Gophers rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to earn a 2-2 overtime tie with Michigan on Friday night. The Wolverines earned the Big Ten bonus point in a shootout.

The Gophers have a chance to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship on Saturday as idle Penn State earned at least a share of the conference title.

The Wolverines found the back of the net in the first and third periods and kept the Gophers scoreless until 5:47 of the third when Jackson LaCombe scored to trim the Gopher deficit.

Brannon McManus then tied the game, scoring on the power-play at 15:58.

Michigan earned the Big Ten bonus point in a sudden-death shootout as Jake Slaker scored the only goal in the shootout.

Jack LaFontaine had 27 saves in goal for the Gophers.