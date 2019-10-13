Gophers rally to beat Colorado College 4-3

The Gophers men’s hockey team rallied from behind to beat Colorado College 4-3 on Saturday night and pick up their first win of the season.

The Gophers, who rallied from a two-goal deficit in the first period, got goals from Sampo Ranta, Sammy Walker, Matt Staudacher and Blake McLaughlin.

Staudacher’s first career goal tied the game late in the second period before McLaughlin scored the game-winner midway through the third.

Jared Moe earned the win in his Gophers debut, making 27 saves.