Gophers to face Georgia Tech in return to Quick Lane Bowl
FOX Sports North
Minnesota is headed back to the Quick Lane Bowl.
The Gophers will take on Georgia Tech on Dec. 26 at 4:15 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., their first meeting with the Yellow Jackets.
Minnesota beat Central Michigan 21-14 in the 2015 Quick Lane Bowl, then appeared in the 2016 Holiday Bowl, beating Washington State 17-12.
The Gophers missed out on a bowl game last year, going 5-7 in P.J. Fleck’s first season at the helm.
They became bowl eligible with a stunning 37-15 win over Wisconsin on Nov. 24 to improve to 6-6, their first victory over the Badgers since 2003.
Georgia Tech went 7-5, winning six of its final eight games.