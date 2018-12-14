Gophers, Fleck agree to one-year contract extension through 2023 season

The University of Minnesota announced Friday afternoon it has agreed to a one-year contract extension with head football coach P.J. Fleck.

It will keep Fleck in Minnesota through the 2023 season.

“It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead this team and represent the University of Minnesota and our great state,” Fleck said in a statement. “Our family loves living in Minnesota, and I look forward to leading our football program into the future. Through the academic, athletic, social and spiritual development of our student athletes, and through recruiting, we are building a championship culture that our fans can be proud of. Heather and I are so thankful to our staff, Mark Coyle, President Kaler and the Board of Regents for seeing the vision we have for our football program. We are so excited and humbled with the contact extension!”

Fleck was hired at Minnesota in January 2017 after transforming Western Michigan into a winning program from 2013-16. Through two seasons with the Gophers, Fleck owns an 11-13 record. He led the Gophers to a 6-6 record this fall, picking up the program’s first win over rival Wisconsin since 2003 in the regular-season finale.

“Coach Fleck is building a team that excels on and off the field,” athletics director Mark Coyle said. “He recruits at an extreme level and has brought in the highest ranked classes in school history. His players are continually involved in the community and his program has produced record numbers of Academic All-Americans and Academic All-Big Ten honorees. I look forward to more continued success as Coach Fleck builds his program.”

The Gophers will play Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26, the program’s first bowl appearance under Fleck.

Fleck’s salary this season was $3.55 million, and he received a $75,000 bonus for the bowl bid. Beating Georgia Tech on Dec. 26 would trigger another $50,000 bonus.