No. 11 Penn State storms back to defeat Gophers 3-2
FOX Sports North
Minnesota opened up a 2-0 lead in the first period, but No. 11 Penn State fired off three unanswered goals to claim a 3-2 victory Saturday night.
More Gophers coverage
- No. 11 Penn State storms back to defeat Gophers 3-2
- Gophers forge tie at Penn State, but drop extra conference point
- Indiana uses big second half to beat Gophers 68-56
- As newcomers arrive at spring training, expectations for Twins rise
- Gophers fall to No. 21 Iowa 58-55, Garza scores 24 points for Hawkeyes
Sammy Walker and Jackson LaCombe lit the lamp in the first period for the Gophers. The Nittany Lions closed the gap in the second on a goal from Evan Barratt. And in the third period, Nikita Pavlychev and Kevin Wall scored 31 seconds apart around the nine-minute mark to take the lead.
Penn State outshot Minnesota 42-23 in the series finale.
The Gophers return to the ice next weekend with a two-game set against Michigan at home to close out the regular season.
The Big Ten tournament quarterfinals are set for March 6-8.