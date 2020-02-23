No. 11 Penn State storms back to defeat Gophers 3-2

Minnesota opened up a 2-0 lead in the first period, but No. 11 Penn State fired off three unanswered goals to claim a 3-2 victory Saturday night.

Sammy Walker and Jackson LaCombe lit the lamp in the first period for the Gophers. The Nittany Lions closed the gap in the second on a goal from Evan Barratt. And in the third period, Nikita Pavlychev and Kevin Wall scored 31 seconds apart around the nine-minute mark to take the lead.

Penn State outshot Minnesota 42-23 in the series finale.

The Gophers return to the ice next weekend with a two-game set against Michigan at home to close out the regular season.

The Big Ten tournament quarterfinals are set for March 6-8.