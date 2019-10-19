Gophers open home slate with OT win over Niagara

Sammy Walker scored the game-winner in overtime as the Gophers rallied from behind to beat Niagara 3-2 in their home opener on Friday.

Sampo Ranta and Jonny Sorenson also scored for Minnesota while Jack LaFontaine earned his first win in net.

After surrendering the opening goal to the Purple Eagles in the second period, the Gophers turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead in a matter of minutes in the third. Ranta tied the game on the power play at 5:53 and Sorenson gave Minnesota its first lead at 6:58.

The lead didn’t last however as Niagara’s Cam Cook evened things up at 8:05 of the third period.

After regulation ended in a 2-2 tie, Walker put an end to the night scoring 46 seconds into overtime on the only shot on goal in the added session.

LaFontaine made 25 saves in net for the Gophers.

