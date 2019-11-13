Gophers jump 9 spots to No. 8 in College Football Playoff rankings

The Gophers have cracked the top 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Minnesota jumped nine spots from No. 17 to No. 8 in the Week 10 edition of the CFP rankings, released Tuesday, following their 31-26 win over then No. 4 Penn State. The Nittany Lions fell to No. 9.

The top four looks a bit different this week. LSU takes over at No. 1, followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia.

Undefeated Minnesota (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) visits Iowa on Saturday.