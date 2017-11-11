Despite 3-goal lead, Gophers fall 5-4 in OT to Michigan

In the end, a three-goal lead wasn’t enough.

The No. 4-ranked Gophers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second period, but the Wolverines stormed back, edging the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team 5-4 Friday night at Yost Ice Arena.

Minnesota came out firing following a scoreless first period, as senior Mike Szmatula, junior Tommy Novak and junior Tyler Sheehy scored three goals in a span of just six minutes to put the Gophers up 3-0.

Michigan sophomore Nick Pastujav answered a few minutes later to cut the lead to 3-1, before senior Tony Calderone made it 3-2 with less than two minutes to play in the second.

Wolverines senior Dexter Dancs tied things up at 3:15 of the third period, but junior Brent Gates Jr. answered for the Gophers just 30 seconds later to make it 4-3.

Sophomore Jake Slaker provided the equalizer at 6:45 of the third, before senior Alex Roos’ power play goal at 3:24 of overtime sank the Gophers for good.

The goal snapped a streak of 17 consecutive penalties killed for the Gophers, who were outshot 33-31 on the night.