Forward Eric Curry is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in practice, the Gophers announced Wednesday.

A redshirt junior, Curry missed the entire 2017-18 season with a knee injury, before missing the first 12 games of last season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. His season ended in February following a foot injury.

“He has worked so hard and stayed positive throughout this whole process,” men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino said in a statement. “He is still a valuable member and leader on this team. I can’t wait to get him back, better than ever, next year.”

Curry has played in 49 games since 2016, averaging 5.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 19.6 minutes per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field. He scored a season-high 11 points last season during a win over Penn State on Jan. 19.