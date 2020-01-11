Gophers fall behind early, lose 4-1 to No. 20 Michigan State

The Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey team didn’t look ready for Friday night’s early start against 20th-ranked Michigan State.

The puck dropped at 5 p.m., and by the end of the first period Minnesota trailed 3-0. The Gophers never recovered, losing 4-1 to the Spartans.

Down 4-0 with under seven minutes to play, freshman defenseman Jackson LaCombe tallied his first goal of the season, cashing in on a rebound on the power play.

The Gophers will look to avenge the loss Saturday night at 6 p.m.

