Gophers lose 3-2 to lowly Ferris State

For the first time since Nov. 3, the Ferris State Bulldogs have won a hockey game.

Ferris State scored two goals in the third period to grab the lead and hung on for a 3-2 win over Minnesota on Saturday night.

Brent Gates Jr. started the scoring just five minutes into the game, sending a one-timer on the power play past the Bulldogs goaltender for a 1-0 Gophers lead.

Ferris State answered in the second period, but freshman forward Nathan Burke gave the lead back to Minnesota with a power-play goal of his own.

It was all Ferris State after that.

Coale Norris tied things up in the third period, and Corey Mackin gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the night with nine minutes to play.

It was Ferris State’s first road win of the season.

A bright spot for the Gophers was Rem Pitlick, who picked up an assist to extend his point streak to a career-best eight games.

Minnesota had won its last two games.

UP NEXT

Minnesota continues the second half of the season with a two-game set against Penn State at home Jan. 4-5. The Gophers lost four straight games to the Nittany Lions last season — two losses to close out the regular season and two in a season-ending sweep in the Big Ten quarterfinals.