Gophers complete sweep of No. 6 Ohio State

Get out the brooms.

It’s a sweep.

The Minnesota Gophers earned a pair of big wins over sixth-ranked Ohio State this weekend, capped off by their 4-1 victory on Saturday evening.

Bryce Brodzinski’s third goal of the season gave the Gophers a lead 4:46 into the opening period. Then it was Brannon McManus and Sampo Ranta giving Minnesota a cushion with one goal apiece in the second period.

After Ohio State trimmed the deficit to 3-1 in the third, Gophers forward Ben Meyers secured the victory with his sixth goal of the season.

Minnesota goaltender Jack LaFontaine made 28 saves in the victory.

The Gophers improve to 11-10-4 overall and 6-5-4-3 in the Big Ten. Minnesota returns to the ice next weekend to pay a visit to rival Wisconsin, which just split its weekend series with Notre Dame.