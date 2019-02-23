Gophers lose early lead, fall to Notre Dame 3-2

Minnesota couldn’t hold on to an early lead as No. 16 Notre Dame scored three unanswered goals to sink the Gophers 3-2 on Friday night.

A pair of first period goals by Brannon McManus and Nathan Burke gave the Gophers a 2-0 advantage but Notre Dame responded in the second, scoring two goals to lock the game at 2-2.

Notre Dame’s Colin Theisen tallied his second goal of the night at 8:01 in the third period to give the Fighting Irish the win in the series opener.

Minnesota goaltender Mat Robson made 28 saves.