Despite three straight losses, Whalen’s Gophers remain in AP top 25

<p> FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, file photo, Minnesota head coach Lindsay Whalen watches as guard Jasmine Brunson (21) brings the ball up against New Hampshire during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Minneapolis. Whalen got her first win as a coach as Minnesota won 70-47. (Aaron Lavinksy/Star Tribune via AP, File) </p>

After a perfect 12-0 start under new head coach Lindsay Whalen, the Minnesota Gophers women’s basketball team has lost three straight games — to Michigan, Illinois and Michigan State. But even after a 86-68 loss to the Spartans on Wednesday, the Associated Press ranked Minnesota at No. 23, five spots below the Gophers’ No. 18 rank one week ago.

Minnesota returns to action Monday night to host No. 22 Iowa.

AP Top 25 poll — Week 11 (released Jan. 14):

RANK TEAM LAST WEEK
1 Notre Dame 1
2 Connecticut 3
2 Baylor 4
4 Louisville 2
5 Oregon 5
6 Stanford 6
7 Mississippi State 7
8 North Carolina State 8
9 Maryland 9
10 Oregon State 10
11 Texas 11
12 Syracuse 12
13 Gonzaga 14
14 Marquette 15
15 South Carolina 21
16 Kentucky 16
17 Michigan State 23
18 Iowa State 20
19 Arizona State 19
20 Tennessee 13
20 Rutgers NR
22 Iowa 17
23 Minnesota 18
24 DePaul NR
25 Indiana 25