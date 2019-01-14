Despite three straight losses, Whalen’s Gophers remain in AP top 25

After a perfect 12-0 start under new head coach Lindsay Whalen, the Minnesota Gophers women’s basketball team has lost three straight games — to Michigan, Illinois and Michigan State. But even after a 86-68 loss to the Spartans on Wednesday, the Associated Press ranked Minnesota at No. 23, five spots below the Gophers’ No. 18 rank one week ago.

Minnesota returns to action Monday night to host No. 22 Iowa.

AP Top 25 poll — Week 11 (released Jan. 14):