Whalen’s Gophers stay put at No. 13 in latest AP Top 25 poll

Due to a quiet week of college basketball, the Minnesota Gophers women’s basketball team remained ranked at No. 13 overall in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Monday afternoon.

The Gophers played one game in the last week and rolled to a 84-52 win over Coppin State on Wednesday.

Minnesota returns to action Saturday afternoon to host Rhode Island.

RANK TEAM LAST WEEK
1 Connecticut 1
2 Notre Dame 2
3 Louisville 4
4 Mississippi State 5
5 Maryland 6
6 Baylor 3
7 Oregon 7
8 Stanford 11
9 Tennessee 9
10 N.C. State 10
11 Oregon State 8
12 Texas 12
13 Minnesota 13
14 California 13
15 Syracuse 15
16 Iowa 16
17 Arizona State 17
18 Kentucky 18
19 Marquette 19
20 DePaul 20
21 Gonzaga 21
22 Michigan State 23
23 Texas A&M N/A
24 Miami (FL) 24
25 South Carolina 25