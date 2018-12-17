Whalen’s Gophers stay put at No. 13 in latest AP Top 25 poll
FOX Sports North
Due to a quiet week of college basketball, the Minnesota Gophers women’s basketball team remained ranked at No. 13 overall in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Monday afternoon.
The Gophers played one game in the last week and rolled to a 84-52 win over Coppin State on Wednesday.
Minnesota returns to action Saturday afternoon to host Rhode Island.
|RANK
|TEAM
|LAST WEEK
|1
|Connecticut
|1
|2
|Notre Dame
|2
|3
|Louisville
|4
|4
|Mississippi State
|5
|5
|Maryland
|6
|6
|Baylor
|3
|7
|Oregon
|7
|8
|Stanford
|11
|9
|Tennessee
|9
|10
|N.C. State
|10
|11
|Oregon State
|8
|12
|Texas
|12
|13
|Minnesota
|13
|14
|California
|13
|15
|Syracuse
|15
|16
|Iowa
|16
|17
|Arizona State
|17
|18
|Kentucky
|18
|19
|Marquette
|19
|20
|DePaul
|20
|21
|Gonzaga
|21
|22
|Michigan State
|23
|23
|Texas A&M
|N/A
|24
|Miami (FL)
|24
|25
|South Carolina
|25