Whalen’s Gophers move up to No. 14 in AP Top 25 poll

The Minnesota Gophers women’s basketball team has yet to lose a game under new head coach Lindsay Whalen.

Minnesota improved to 7-0 after wins over No. 12 Syracuse and Air Force last week. The Gophers moved up six spots in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday, from No. 20 to No. 14.

Whalen’s squad hosts Incarnate Word at Williams Arena on Friday before visiting Boston College on Sunday.

AP TOP 25 POLL — WEEK 5 (Dec. 3)