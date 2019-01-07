No longer undefeated, Whalen’s Gophers slide to No. 18
FOX Sports North
After suffering two straight losses — their first two of the season — the Minnesota Gophers women’s basketball team fell six spots to No. 18 in the AP top 25 poll, released Monday.
Minnesota, ranked No. 12 last week, lost 76-60 to Michigan and was upset 66-62 by Illinois on Sunday.
The Gophers (12-2) have a big week ahead of them, as they visit No. 23 Michigan State on Wednesday and host No. 17 Iowa next Monday.
AP Top 25 poll — Week 10 (released Jan. 7)
|RANK
|TEAM
|LAST WEEK
|1
|Notre Dame
|2
|2
|Louisville
|3
|3
|Connecticut
|1
|4
|Baylor
|8
|5
|Oregon
|5
|6
|Stanford
|6
|7
|Mississippi State
|7
|8
|North Carolina State
|9
|9
|Maryland
|4
|10
|Oregon State
|11
|11
|Texas
|13
|12
|Syracuse
|14
|13
|Tennessee
|10
|14
|Gonzaga
|17
|15
|Marquette
|20
|16
|Kentucky
|16
|17
|Iowa
|19
|18
|Minnesota
|12
|19
|Arizona State
|22
|20
|Iowa State
|25
|21
|South Carolina
|23
|22
|Florida State
|N/A
|23
|Michigan State
|15
|24
|California
|18
|25
|Indiana
|N/A