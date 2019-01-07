No longer undefeated, Whalen’s Gophers slide to No. 18

After suffering two straight losses — their first two of the season — the Minnesota Gophers women’s basketball team fell six spots to No. 18 in the AP top 25 poll, released Monday.

Minnesota, ranked No. 12 last week, lost 76-60 to Michigan and was upset 66-62 by Illinois on Sunday.

The Gophers (12-2) have a big week ahead of them, as they visit No. 23 Michigan State on Wednesday and host No. 17 Iowa next Monday.

AP Top 25 poll — Week 10 (released Jan. 7)