No longer undefeated, Whalen’s Gophers slide to No. 18

<p> FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, file photo, Minnesota head coach Lindsay Whalen watches as guard Jasmine Brunson (21) brings the ball up against New Hampshire during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Minneapolis. Whalen got her first win as a coach as Minnesota won 70-47. (Aaron Lavinksy/Star Tribune via AP, File) </p>

After suffering two straight losses — their first two of the season — the Minnesota Gophers women’s basketball team fell six spots to No. 18 in the AP top 25 poll, released Monday.

Minnesota, ranked No. 12 last week, lost 76-60 to Michigan and was upset 66-62 by Illinois on Sunday.

The Gophers (12-2) have a big week ahead of them, as they visit No. 23 Michigan State on Wednesday and host No. 17 Iowa next Monday.

AP Top 25 poll — Week 10 (released Jan. 7)

RANK TEAM LAST WEEK
1 Notre Dame 2
2 Louisville 3
3 Connecticut 1
4 Baylor 8
5 Oregon 5
6 Stanford 6
7 Mississippi State 7
8 North Carolina State 9
9 Maryland 4
10 Oregon State 11
11 Texas 13
12 Syracuse 14
13 Tennessee 10
14 Gonzaga 17
15 Marquette 20
16 Kentucky 16
17 Iowa 19
18 Minnesota 12
19 Arizona State 22
20 Iowa State 25
21 South Carolina 23
22 Florida State N/A
23 Michigan State 15
24 California 18
25 Indiana N/A