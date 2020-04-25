Gophers LB Kamal Martin taken by Packers in fifth round

Another Minnesota Gophers player is off the board.

Needing inside linebackers, Green Bay nabbed Minnesota’s Kamal Martin with its fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

A two-year starter with the Gophers, Martin missed five games due to injury as a senior and skipped Minnesota’s bowl game to prepare for the draft.

In 2019, Martin had 66 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, three passes defensed and two interceptions. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Martin is the third Gophers player to be selected in the draft behind safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and wide receiver Tyler Johnson, who were both taken by Tampa Bay.

Martin was the first defensive player selected by the Packers in this year’s draft. He fills in a need for Green Bay at inside linebacker after it lost Kyler Fackrell, B.J. Goodson and Blake Martinez in free agency.