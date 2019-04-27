Former Gophers LB Cashman selected by Jets in fifth round

From a college walk-on to an NFL draft pick, the journey in football for former Minnesota Gophers linebacker Blake Cashman is complete.

The New York Jets selected Cashman with the 19th pick of the fifth round — 157th overall.

A product of Eden Prairie High School, Cashman won four straight state titles with the Eagles from 2011-14. He then walked on at the University of Minnesota and immediately contributed, tallying four special-team tackles in 13 games as a freshman and then leading the team with 7.5 sacks the following season.

Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck awarded him a scholarship entering his junior year.

In all, Cashman logged 183 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and six passes defensed for the Gophers from 2015-18. Experts gave Cashman a decent chance of making an NFL roster in 2019, but his stock soared after an impressive performance at the NFL combine.

Cashman ranked in the top five among linebackers in four different categories. He tied for third in the broad jump (10 feet, four inches) and placed fourth in 40-yard dash (4.50 seconds), fourth in 20-yard short shuttle (4.12 seconds) and fifth in the vertical jump (37.5 inches).

Cashman joins a core of linebackers in New York that includes four-time Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley, who signed a five-year deal in free agency this offseason.