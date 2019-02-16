Gophers hold off No. 2 Ohio State 4-3

The Minnesota Gophers jumped out to a two goal lead and never trailed, snapping No. 2 Ohio State’s seven-game winning streak with a 4-3 win on Friday night.

Minnesota got goals from Jack Sadek, Nathan Burke, Ryan Zuhlsdorf and Scott Reedy in the series opener.

Sadek opened the scoring at 16:44 of the first period and Burke added to the lead at 11:56 of the second.

Ohio State got on the board in the second, scoring at 19:44, but Zuhlsdorf reclaimed the Gophers’ two-goal advantage with a tally at 6:10 of the third period.

The Buckeyes answered at 8:41 to make it a 3-2 game, but Reedy’s power-play goal at 10:44 put the game away for good. An extra-attacker goal for Ohio State at 16:25 brought the game back to within one, but the Buckeyes couldn’t find the equalizer.

Eric Schierhorn made 21 saves in net for Minnesota.