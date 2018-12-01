Pitlick’s late goal forces overtime, Gophers tie No. 5 Ohio State 2-2

Rem Pitlick’s goal with 40 seconds to play in regulation tied the game 2-2, and the Minnesota Gophers went on to draw a tie with No. 5 Ohio State at Mariucci Arena.

Matt Miller scored with 35 seconds left in double overtime to earn the extra point in the standings for the Buckeyes.

The Gophers found the scoreboard first on Ryan Norman’s shorthanded goal in the first period. The Buckeyes tied it up with a goal of their own in the second frame before taking a 2-1 lead in the third on Ronnie Hein’s tally with under three minutes to play.

That set the stage for Pitlick’s game-tying goal in the final minute.

PITLICK! WITH 40 SECONDS LEFT! It’s tied 2-2 on @fsnorth. pic.twitter.com/OF2tYtZnOH — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 1, 2018

Minnesota killed off all four of Ohio State’s power plays, thanks to 27 saves on the night for junior goaltender Mat Robson.

UP NEXT

Minnesota hosts Ohio State at 4 p.m. Saturday evening on FOX Sports North.