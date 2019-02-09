Sheehy scores twice, but Gophers lose 7-2 to No. 18 Penn State

Tyler Sheehy showed up.

The rest of the Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey team did not.

No. 18 Penn State rolled all over the Gophers on Friday evening, opening up a 6-0 lead in the second period and did not let go, handing Minnesota a 7-2 loss.

Fresh off a bye week, the Nittany Lions (15-10-2, 7-9-1) exploded for three goals in the opening 13 minutes. They added another three goals in the second period before Gophers forward Tyler Sheehy made it 6-1 on the power play.

Sheehy scored again in the third period, but it wasn’t close to being enough to take down Penn State. The Nittany Lions have now won eight of last 10 meetings between the two programs, including five straight wins at Pegula Ice Arena.

UP NEXT

The Gophers hope to rebound Saturday evening with a rematch against Penn State. The puck drops at 5 p.m.