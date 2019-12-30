Gophers claim Mariucci Classic title after defeating St. Cloud State 4-1

In a blink of an eye, it was 3-0.

During the second period of the Mariucci Classic final, the Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey team scored three goals in a two-minute span.

The Gophers hung on for a 4-1 win over St. Cloud State. It’s the 15th time Minnesota has won the Mariucci Classic in the 27 years of its existence.

St. Cloud State scored with under two minutes to play to spoil the shutout for Minnesota goaltender Jack LaFontaine.

Minnesota defeated Bemidji State 5-2 on Saturday night to advance to the title game.

The Gophers resume play Jan. 10-11 with a road series against Michigan State.