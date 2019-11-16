Gophers give up 8 goals in loss to No. 8 Penn State

The Minnesota Gophers gave up a season-high eight goals in an 8-2 loss to No. 8 Penn State on Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

After a scoreless first period, the Nittany Lions scored four goals in the second and another four in the third while Minnesota got a pair of goals from Jaxon Nelson and Sampo Ranta.

The Gophers were outshot 48-27 on the night while going 0-for-1 on the power play.

Jack LaFontaine made 33 saves in net for Minnesota. Justen Close made seven saves on 10 shots in relief.