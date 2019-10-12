Gophers give up 3 goals in third, fall to Colorado College in season opener

Colorado College scored three goals in the third period to rally from behind and beat the Gophers 3-2 in the season opener for both teams.

Tyler Nanne and Scott Reedy tallied goals for the Gophers.

Colorado College’s Ben Copeland scored the game-winner with 4:46 to play.

Minnesota got off to a quick start as Nanne’s goal came less than two minutes into the contest.

After a scoreless second, Colorado College scored on a power play to tie the game in the third. Reedy responded to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead, but the Tigers scored 10 seconds later to tie it back up.

Goaltender Jack LaFontaine finished with 28 saves in his first start for Minnesota.