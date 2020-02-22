Gophers forge tie at Penn State, but drop extra conference point

Jack LaFontaine had a career-high 54 saves and the Gophers held on for a 3-3 tie against Penn State on Friday. The Nittany Lions scored in a 3-on-3 overtime period to earn the extra conference point to remain in first place.

Tyler Nanne, Ben Meyers and Bryce Brodzinski scored for Minnesota.

The Gophers rallied from one-goal deficits twice with Nanne scoring in the second period to lock the game at 1-1. Ben Meyers’ eighth goal of the season tied the game at 2-2 in the third.

After Brodzinski gave the Gophers their first lead of the night, Penn State found an equalizer of its own.

Alex Limoges helped the Nittany Lions earn the Big Ten bonus point, scoring at 4:36 of the 3-on-3 overtime session.