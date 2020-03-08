Gophers force Game 3 with 2-1 win over Notre Dame

The Minnesota Gophers held on to beat Notre Dame 2-1 and force a decisive third game in the Big Ten quarterfinal series, which will take place on Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Gophers took a two-goal lead with tallies coming from Ryan Zuhlsdorf and Cullen Munson and then held on to even the series at one game apiece.

Zuhlsdorf scored his first goal of the season just 1:24 into the game to give Minnesota an early advantage.

Munson added to the lead at 3:27 of the third period to earn his first career game-winning goal.

The Irish finally snuck one by Jack LaFontaine when Cam Morrison scored on the power play at 10:14 of the third period.

LaFontaine made 30 saves on the night.