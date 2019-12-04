Gophers fall to No. 18 in College Football Playoff rankings
FOX Sports North
Minnesota fell 10 spots to No. 18 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday, following a 38-17 loss to Wisconsin in the regular season finale.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Ohio State remained at No. 1, followed by Wisconsin at No. 8 and Penn State at No. 10. Michigan dropped to No. 14 after a loss to the Buckeyes while Iowa sits at No. 16.
The Gophers await their bowl game selection.
Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 2️⃣5️⃣ rankings for games played through November 30.
Is your team in? 👀
— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 4, 2019