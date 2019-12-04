Gophers fall to No. 18 in College Football Playoff rankings

Minnesota fell 10 spots to No. 18 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday, following a 38-17 loss to Wisconsin in the regular season finale.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Ohio State remained at No. 1, followed by Wisconsin at No. 8 and Penn State at No. 10. Michigan dropped to No. 14 after a loss to the Buckeyes while Iowa sits at No. 16.

The Gophers await their bowl game selection.