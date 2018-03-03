Gophers fall in opening game of Big Ten quarterfinal series

The Gophers fell to the Nittany Lions 5-3 in the opening game of the Big Ten quarterfinal series on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena.

Casey Mittelstadt scored a pair of power-play goals while Scott Reedy also tallied a goal for the Gophers.

Mittelstadt opened the scoring at the 11:13 mark of the first period but the Nittany Lions evened things up with a power play goal of their own at 15:39.

Penn State added another power-play goal at 2:35 of the second period before Reedy found the back of the net at 15:13 to tie the game.

The Nittany Lions scored a pair of quick goals in the final two minutes of the second to take a 4-2 lead.

Mittelstadt scored his second power-play goal of the night in the third period, but Penn State added an empty net goal to run away with the 5-3 win.

Minnesota goalie Mat Robson made 25 saves in the loss.

Game two of the Big Ten quarterfinal series is Saturday, March 3 on FOX Sports North at 6 p.m.