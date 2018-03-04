Gophers eliminated from Big Ten quarterfinals

No. 11 Minnesota was eliminated from the Big Ten quarterfinals on Saturday after falling to No. 15 Penn State 6-5.

Scott Reedy scored a pair of goals and recorded an assist in the loss while Casey Mittelstadt registered a goal and two assists.

Rem Pitlick and Jack Ramsey also scored for the Gophers.

Minnesota battled back from a 3-1 deficit in the second period and took its first lead of the game with Reedy’s goal at 15:21. Penn State scored later in the second to send the game into the third period tied at 4-4.

Reedy scored again to open the third, but the Nittany Lions scored two more in the final period to seal the win and take the series.

Goalie Eric Schierhorn made 29 saves for the Gophers.