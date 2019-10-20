Gophers complete sweep of Niagara to open home slate

The Gophers completed a two-game sweep of Niagara with a 4-2 win on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci to open their home slate.

Four different Minnesota skaters scored as Sammy Walker, Brannon McManus, Nathan Burke and Scott Reedy each found the back of the net.

Walker and McManus also had assists on Burke’s eventual game-winner in the third period after the duo scored just over a minute apart in the second.

Reedy added an empty-netter in the final minute of regulation to seal Minnesota’s first sweep of the season.

Niagara scored in the opening minute of play before evening the game at 2-2 early in the third period.

Minnesota goaltender Jared Moe made 20 saves on 22 shots.