Gophers come in at No. 17 in first College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff committee released its first rankings of the 2019 season Tuesday night, slotting the undefeated Minnesota Gophers at No. 17.

The rival Wisconsin Badgers leapfrogged Minnesota into the top 15. Minnesota is currently ranked 13th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while the Badgers sit at 16th. However, the CFP committee placed Wisconsin at 13th in the CFP rankings, four spots ahead of the Gophers.

The initial rankings include six teams from the Big Ten. Four conference rivals were ranked ahead of the Gophers — Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and Michigan. Iowa is one spot below the Gophers at No. 18.

Minnesota’s biggest challenge of the season awaits Saturday in an 11 a.m. clash with Penn State, which came in at No. 4 in the initial CFP rankings.

See the full list below:

CFP RANKINGS — WEEK 1 (released Nov. 5)

RANK TEAM
1 Ohio State
2 LSU
3 Alabama
4 Penn State
5 Clemson
6 Georgia
7 Oregon
8 Utah
9 Oklahoma
10 Florida
11 Auburn
12 Baylor
13 Wisconsin
14 Michigan
15 Notre Dame
16 Kansas State
17 Minnesota
18 Iowa
19 Wake Forest
20 Cincinnati
21 Memphis
22 Boise State
23 Oklahoma State
24 Navy
25 SMU