Gophers swept, fall 5-3 to Michigan State

Sophomore forward Mitchell Lewandowski scored twice to lead Michigan State to a second straight 5-3 win over Minnesota on Sunday at Munn Ice Arena.

The Gophers fell by the same score in Saturday’s game, the first time Michigan State has swept Minnesota since 1976.

The Spartans top line of Lewandowski, junior Patrick Khodorenko and junior Taro Hirose shined once again, hooking up on the game-winning goal late in the second period.

Lewandowski scored with just 12 seconds to play in the period, ripping a wrist shot past junior goaltender Mat Robson on a feed from Khodorenko for his first goal of the game.

He scored at 11:12 of the third period, his fourth goal of the weekend.

Freshman forward Blake McLaughlin, junior forward Rem Pitlick and senior defenseman Jack Sadek scored for Minnesota, while Robson allowed four goals on 26 shots.

Senior Eric Schierhorn replaced Robson for the third period, allowing one goal on seven shots.

Unranked Minnesota (9-10-4, 6-5-3 Big Ten) had shown signs of life in recent weeks, splitting with Penn State and sweeping Notre Dame for a three-game win streak, but sit at 24th in the PairWise following back-to-back losses to the Spartans.

The Gophers return to 3M Arena at Mariucci next weekend for a two-game series with Wisconsin.