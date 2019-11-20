Gophers fall to No. 10 in College Football Playoff rankings

Minnesota (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) fell two spots to No. 10 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday, following a 23-19 loss to Iowa.

The Gophers jumped from No. 17 to No. 8 following their win over then-No. 4 Penn State but struggled to keep up with the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.

Iowa, which rose three spots to No. 17 this week, scored on its first three possessions, then held off a second-half rally to secure the upset. Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan exited with a concussion late in the fourth quarter. His status for Saturday’s game at Northwestern is up in the air.

The loss hurt the Gophers’ chances of making the playoff, but they remain atop the Big Ten West.

Minnesota leads second-place Wisconsin by one game. The Gophers visit Northwestern on Saturday, before hosting the Badgers on Nov. 30.