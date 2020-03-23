Gophers center Oturu declares for 2020 NBA draft

Minnesota Gophers center Daniel Oturu has declared for the 2020 NBA draft.

The Woodbury, Minn., native and former star at Cretin-Derham Hall High School informed ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski of the news Monday evening.

Oturu averaged 10.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in 35 contests as a freshman last season, but he exploded onto the NBA scouting scene during a dominant sophomore campaign.

In 31 games for the Gophers in 2019-20, Oturu averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest.

He was the fourth Gophers player to average a double-double since the 1992-93 season. Oturu is also just the 20th player in NCAA Division I basketball since 1992-93 to average 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 2+ blocks per game.

Oturu was named to the All-Big Ten second team and the All-Big Ten defensive first team.

The 20-year-old is expected to be Minnesota’s first player selected in the NBA draft since Kris Humphries in 2004.

The NBA draft is currently scheduled for June 25.