Gophers skate past Michigan State 4-0

Freshman phenom Casey Mittelstadt extended his scoring streak to four games, goaltender Eric Schierhorn stopped 21 shots and the Minnesota Gophers skated by Michigan State, 4-0.

Captain Tyler Sheehy didn’t mess around early, lighting the lamp just 51 seconds after the puck dropped to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead.

Mittelstadt recorded his third goal of the season later in the first period, thanks to a nifty pass from Rem Pitlick in front of the net.

Tyler Nanne sent a rocket past Spartans goaltender John Lethemon for his first career goal in a Gopher uniform. The goal sent Lethemon to the showers, as Michigan State head coach Danton Cole decided he’d seen enough of his sophomore netminder.

Leon Bristedt added a third-period goal to cap off the night’s scoring and clinch a 4-0 win for Minnesota.

It was a night of milestones for Schierhorn, who tallied his 50th collegiate win and 10th shutout. He’s now started 85 straight games for Minnesota and owns an 8-1-1 career record against the Spartans.

The Gophers have now won four straight games and six of their last seven.

Next up: Minnesota visits the Michigan Wolverines Nov. 10-11 for another pair of Big Ten hockey matchups.