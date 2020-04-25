Gophers’ Coughlin selected by Giants in seventh round

A fourth Minnesota Gophers player has made the jump to the NFL.

Rush end Carter Coughlin, who starred for the Gophers from 2016-19, was selected in the seventh round (No. 218 overall) by the New York Giants.

Coughlin began his career as a linebacker in 2016 but slid over to rush end for his final three collegiate seasons. In 2019, the Eden Prairie, Minn., native racked up 49 tackles (9.5 for loss), four passes defensed, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles while helping the Gophers to an 11-win season.

He wrapped up his Gophers career ranking third in program history in sacks (22.5) and fourth in tackles for loss (40).

Coughlin will likely play SAM (strong side) linebacker in the NFL. He’ll join a talented linebacker core in New York alongside Kyler Fackrell, David Mayo, Blake Martinez and Lorenzo Carter.

Fellow Eden Prairie, Minn., native Ryan Connelly, who played collegiately at Wisconsin, is also on the Giants’ roster.

It marks the first time the Gophers have seen four players drafted since 2015. Antoine Winfield Jr. (second-round pick) and wide receiver Tyler Johnson (fifth-rounder) were both selected by Tampa Bay, while linebacker Kamal Martin is Green Bay bound after the Packers took him in the fifth round.