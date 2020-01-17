Gophers add Buffalo, Rhode Island, Nevada as future home football opponents
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota completed its nonconference football schedules for the next six seasons Friday, securing home games against Rhode Island and Nevada in 2024 and with Buffalo in 2025.
The Gophers host Florida Atlantic, Tennessee Tech and BYU in 2020. They play Miami of Ohio and Bowling Green at home and at Colorado in 2021. Colorado comes to TCF Bank Stadium in 2022, along with New Mexico State and Western Illinois.
Minnesota plays at North Carolina in 2023 and hosts Eastern Michigan and Louisiana-Lafayette. North Carolina was already slated to visit the Gophers in 2024, as was Bowling Green in 2025. Minnesota’s road half of the two-game series with BYU will take place in 2025.
The Gophers also previously announced a game against Mississippi State for 2026, with a rematch on the road in 2027.