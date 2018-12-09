Gates Jr. scores in final two minutes, Gophers top No. 15 Michigan 4-3

The hometown kid came through — for the visitors, that is.

With the score tied 3-3 late in the third period, Minnesota forward Brent Gates Jr. — a Grand Rapids, Mich., native — battled for position in front of the Michigan net and redirected a shot by Jack Sadek past the goaltender for a 4-3 Gophers lead with 1:41 to play.

Current mood: Brent Gates Jr. pic.twitter.com/22KIyFoH8D — Minnesota M Hockey (@GopherHockey) December 9, 2018

Minnesota held on for a 4-3 victory — its first conference win in regulation since a 7-2 win over Michigan State on Nov. 23.

Also scoring for Minnesota was Brannon McManus, Sampo Ranta and Tyler Sheehy. Sheehy’s goal tied the game 3-3 one minute into the final period.

Mat Robson finished with a season-high 50 saves in a win for Minnesota, while Michigan’s Strauss Mann made 24 stops for the Wolverines.

The win at Michigan broke a streak of three straight ties for the Gophers.

UP NEXT

The Gophers are off for a few weeks for holiday break before they return Dec. 28-29 to host Ferris State University.