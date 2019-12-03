Gophers’ Winfield named top DB, Fleck voted coach of the year
Antoine Winfield Jr. was named the Big Ten defensive back of the year Tuesday, becoming the first Gophers player to win the award.
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck was the Big Ten coaches’ pick for coach of the year.
Winfield, a sophomore, was a consensus pick for the All-Big Ten first team after tying a Gophers record with seven interceptions during the regular season. Senior linebacker Carter Coughlin was a consensus pick for the All-Big Ten second team.
Defensive back Coney Durr, linebacker Kamal Martin, defensive lineman Sam Renner, linebacker Thomas Barber and defensive back Benjamin St-Juste were honorable mentions.
Fleck’s Gophers went 10-2 in 2019, his third season at the helm, starting 9-0 before falling to Iowa Nov. 16 and losing to Wisconsin on Saturday in the game that decided the Big Ten West. Fleck agreed to a seven-year, $33 million extension last month.