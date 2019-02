The Gophers closed out the Big Ten regular-season with a 2-1 win over No. 16 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Tyler Nanne and Scott Reedy scored for Minnesota while Mat Robson made 26 saves in net.

Nanne put the Gophers up early with a first period goal from the top of the slot at 8:53.

After Notre Dame evened things up 4:50 in the second period, the Gophers answered minutes later with the eventual game-winner by Reedy.