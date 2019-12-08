Minnesota is heading to Tampa on New Year’s Day to take on Auburn in the Outback Bowl, the first meeting between the two programs.

It’s the first time the Gophers have played on Jan. 1 since the 2015 Citrus Bowl.

Minnesota, ranked No. 16 in the final AP top-25 poll of the regular season and No. 18 in the College Football Playoff ranking, went 10-2 during the regular season, falling to Wisconsin Nov. 30 and missing out on a trip to the Big Ten championship game.

The Gophers beat Georgia Tech last season in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Auburn, currently No. 9 in the AP poll and No. 12 in the College Football Playoff ranking improved to 9-3 on the season with a 48-45 win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30.