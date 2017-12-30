It took the Gophers nearly the full 60 minutes to put Army away for good, but after piling up a huge edge in shots on goal, Minnesota finally pulled away in the third period.

Tyler Sheehy scored midway through the first, while Jack Sadek and Leon Bristedt scored late in the third to lift No. 10 Minnesota (11-9-1) to a 3-0 win Friday night in Minneapolis.

The Gophers carried play for much of the game, holding the Black Knights to just three shots on goal in the first period, eight in the second and two in the third, outshooting Army 33-13 on the night.

Goaltender Eric Schierhorn earned the shutout, picking up his 54th career win – he is now tied for seventh on the Gophers’ all-time list – and improving to 11-8-1 on the season.

The Gophers’ penalty kill went 4-for-4, holding the Black Knights’ power play without a shot on goal. However, Minnesota’s own power play failed to connect on four chances despite piling up eight shots on goal.