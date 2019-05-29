Gophers’ Coffey to turn pro, forgo senior season
Minnesota Gophers guard Amir Coffey is turning pro following his breakout junior season.
The former Hopkins, Minn., standout announced his decision Wednesday ahead of the deadline for non-seniors to remove their names from NBA draft consideration.
Coffey wasn’t invited to the NBA combine, but earned an invite to G League camp and worked out for several teams, including the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics.
The 21-year-old shined last season, leading the Gophers in scoring with 16.6 points per game, while helping Minnesota to a win over Louisville in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
He also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, while shooting 43.6% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range.
Coffey played 87 games for Minnesota over three seasons, averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 32.8 percent from deep.