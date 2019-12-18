Minnesota Gophers 2020 recruiting class

Itayvion Brown, OLB (Lutheran North; St. Louis)

Four-star recruit by 247 Sports and Rivals. … Three-star recruit by ESPN. … Ranked as the 17th-best OLB in the nation by Rivals. … Named first team All-State in Missouri in 2018 and 2019. … Also had offers to LSU and Florida State. … Registered 105 tackles and seven sacks as a senior.

🦈 Always attacking, never full. That and more in Itayvion Brown’s highlights. pic.twitter.com/pwTuhjdNIF — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) December 18, 2019

Jaqwondis Burns, LB (IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … Georgia native. … Played senior year at IMG Academy. … Committed to Ole Miss in early December, then decommitted and flipped decision to Minnesota. … Joins Daniel Faalele, Curtis Dunlap and Zack Annexstad as recent Gophers recruits from IMG Academy.

All In …#RTB 🚣‍♀️ 〽️ I N N E S O T A @maka_difference pic.twitter.com/RVtBiuvX3q — Qwon  (@jaqwondisB) December 14, 2019

Mark Crawford, P (Perth West, Australia)

Right-footed punter. … Trains in Melbourne with Prokick Australia. … Played Australian Rule’s Football in the winter until he was 17 and then played cricket in the summer until he was 22.

Michael Dixon, S (Statesboro HS; Statesboro, Ga.)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … 6-foot-1, 186 pounds. Ran a 4.51 40-yard dash. … Three-time All-Region honoree. … Recorded 47 tackles, three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and six pass breakups. … Rodney Smith, Shannon Brooks and Rashod Bateman are a few recent impact Gophers players recruited from Georgia.

Abner Dubar, S (Anna HS; Anna, Texas)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … 6-1, 175 pounds. … Tallied 105 career tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six passes breakups. … Rushed for 1,505 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Douglas Emilien, WR (American Heritage HS; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … Caught 36 passes for 595 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. … Logged 602 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a junior.

Aireontae Ersey, OT (Ruskin HS; Kansas City)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … 6-5, 300 pounds. … Ranked as the No. 71 offensive tackle in the nation. … Started playing football as a junior in high school.

It all started 10th grade ‼️ it’s only up from here ✅🤘🏽🤘🏽 #RTB #SkiUMah https://t.co/Mre4KR8D3d — Aireontae L Ersery (@Aireontae_63) November 30, 2019

Lucas Finnessy, OLB (Hamilton HS; Sussex, Wisc.)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … 6-3, 230 pounds. … Two-time Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State Team selection. … 25 receptions, 314 yards and six touchdowns as a senior. As a junior, tallied six interceptions in 11 games. … Four-year starter in basketball.

Check out my senior year highlights- https://t.co/4l9YKR3Rpo — Lucas Finnessy (@FinnessyLucas) December 9, 2019

Miles Fleming, ATH (Bishop Hartley HS; Columbus, Ohio)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … 36th-ranked recruit in Ohio by Rivals. Played quarterback and cornerback. … Registered 2,130 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, as well as 1,701 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. … Two-time All-District, All-Region and All-State honoree. … Originally committed to Miami (Ohio).

Jalen Glaze, CB (Lincoln HS; Tallahassee, Fla.)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … Ranked as the 34th-best safety in the nation by ESPN. … Recorded 27 tackles, one sack, one blocked punt and returned one interception for a touchdown as a senior.

Austin Henderson, TE (Ensworth; Nashville)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … Tallied 21 receptions and 232 yards to help Ensworth High School to the Tennessee Division II Class 3A state semifinals as a senior.

🛶‼️Check out my Senior Highlights‼️🛶 https://t.co/T0nyl62jgz — Austin Henderson ✝️ (@AustinTE8) December 7, 2019

Daniel Jackson, WR (Bishop Miege; Mission, Kan.)

Four-star recruit by ESPN, 247 Sports. … Three-star recruit by Rivals. … Consensus No. 2 recruit from Kansas. … Led Bishop Miege to sixth straight state title as a senior. … Logged 74 catches for 1,511 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior. … 6-0, 200 pounds.

Congratulations to Miege WR Daniel Jackson on being named KFBCA All-Senior Top 11 in Kansas! Check out his highlights here: https://t.co/teL1kSOrSL @BishopMiege_FB — KFBCA (@KSHSFOOTBALL) December 10, 2019

Jah Joyner, DL (Danbury; Danbury, Conn.)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … Tallied 13 sacks and 32 tackles in eight games as a senior. … Named to 2019 Connecticut High School Football Coaches Association All-State Top-26 Team.

Dragan Kesich, K (Oak Creek; Oak Creek, Wis.)

No. 7 ranked kicker in the country by Kohl’s Kicking Camp. … Earned 2019 All-State honors as a kicker and punter. … Finished high school with 96% of his kickoffs resulting in a touchback.

Gage Keys, DE (Hilliard Davidson HS; Hilliard, Ohio)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … 6-5, 255 pounds. … Recorded 60 tackles and 20 tackles for loss as a senior. … 2019 Ohio Under Armour All-America Camp attendee.

Melle Kreuder, DE (Munich, Germany)

Top recruit out of Germany. … Named the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year for the Rangers A-Youth team. … Recorded an unofficial broad jump of 10-2 and a vertical of 37 inches as a defensive lineman.

Tyrell Lawrence, OT (Clearwater Academy International; Clearwater, Fla.)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … A native of Mississauga, Ontario. … Formerly played for Clarkson Football North in Ontario. … Posted 16 tackles and two sacks in six games as a senior.

Martes Lewis, OT (Merrillville HS; Merrillville, Ind.)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … 6-7, 345 pounds. … Named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 All-State team. … State qualifier in shot put in 2019.

Cody Lindenberg, OLB (Anoka Senior HS)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … 10th-ranked Minnesota player by 247 Sports. … 6-2, 205 pounds. … Attended the opening day of TCF Bank Stadium as a fan. … Named to the Minnesota Vikings All-State team. … Led Anoka with 30 receptions for 506 yards and four touchdowns as a senior.

Keeping that in-state talent, in-state. Cody Lindenberg 🗣️ 𝐻𝐼𝒢𝐻𝐿𝐼𝒢𝐻𝒯𝒮 pic.twitter.com/424xpmwpSu — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) December 18, 2019

Jalen Logan-Redding, DE (Rock Bridge HS, Columbia, Mo.)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … 6-4, 250 pounds. … Recorded 78 tackles and 10 sacks and was named second team All-State as a senior. … Racked up 18 sacks in final two seasons. … Flipped commitment from Missouri.

Jonathan Mann, WR (Rosemount Senior HS)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. Fifth-ranked Minnesota player by 247 Sports. … 6-3, 205 pounds. … Caught 31 passes for 719 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. … Combined for five kickoff/punt returns for a touchdown in his high school career. … Was the first player to commit to the Class of 2020. … Logged nearly 1,800 total yards and 20 touchdowns in junior season.

⚡️ Blink and you’ll miss him. ⚡️ Speed and agility from Jonathan Mann 🎥⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nXSo8AuDfY — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) December 18, 2019

Victor Pless, ATH (Harrison HS; Kennesaw, Ga.)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … 5-10, 175. … Totaled 44 tackles, four interceptions and one touchdown as a senior. As a junior, recorded three interceptions and 30 tackles. … Named to Class 6A Defensive All-Region First Team in 2018 and 2019.

Ali Saad, DT (Dearborn HS Dearborn, Mich.)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … 6-3, 260. … Ranked as the No. 76 defensive tackle in the nation by 247 Sports. … Racked up 141 tackles and 22 tackles for loss in high school career.

Wyatt Schroeder, TE (St. Francis; Saint Francis, Minn.)

Two-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. … Played in the 2019 Minnesota Football Showcase. … Set school records at St. Francis for receptions, yards and receptions in a season. … Named to the North Central All-District team in 2018 and 2019.

Danny Striggow, DE (Orono Senior HS)

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals. Ranked as the eighth-best high school player in Minnesota by 247 Sports. … 6-4, 220 pounds. … Earned All-State and Academic All-State honors in 2019. … Finished with 46 tackles including eight for loss and added 468 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns and 598 all-purpose yards as a senior. … Had 68 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception as a junior. … Won an individual championship in 220-pound weight class of the 2019 Class 2A state wrestling tournament.

Highlights from the hometown kid Danny Striggow, below! pic.twitter.com/JtgYSVip3M — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) December 18, 2019

Ky Thomas, RB (Topeka HS; Topeka, Kan.)

Four-star recruit by 247 Sports. … Three-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals. Ranked as the 25th-best running back in the nation by 247 Sports. … Compiled 7,703 rushing yards, which ranks second all-time in Kansas. … Also scored 95 career touchdowns. … Named the 2019 Gatorade Athlete of the Year in Kansas.